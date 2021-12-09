Chris Fearne Says Masks Necessary When Walking Alone Because You Might Meet Other People
Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that people must wear masks when walking by themselves because there’s a chance that they might encounter other people.
“The probability is that they won’t remain by themselves but will meet other people and when two people encounter each other, it is wise for them to both be wearing a mask,” Fearne said, when asked by Lovin Malta for the scientific reasoning behind the government’s decision to make masks mandatory in all public places.
“The studies are very clear now and there’s no doubt that the mask offers protection. We didn’t think this was the case at the start of the pandemic but science showed us otherwise and we followed science as we always do.”
Fearne dodged a question about how much people will get fined for not wearing a mask. However, when this law was last in place – between October 2020 and July 2021 – fines stood at €100, which were reduced to €50 if paid before the commencement of legal proceedings.
However, he suggested that people won’t be able to wear visors as an alternative, stating that scientific evidence has shown masks to be more effective.
Over 90% of the Maltese population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and around a third have received their booster. As of today, 27 patients are hospitalised with the virus, out of whom four are in intensive care, numbers which Fearne described as “small and under control”.
However, he said the health authorities decided to reintroduce mask laws as a precautionary measure to prevent hospital admissions rising without shutting down businesses during the festive period.
Do you agree with this latest rule?