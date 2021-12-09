Chris Fearne Says Masks Necessary When Walking Alone Because You Might Meet Other People

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that people must wear masks when walking by themselves because there’s a chance that they might encounter other people.

“The probability is that they won’t remain by themselves but will meet other people and when two people encounter each other, it is wise for them to both be wearing a mask,” Fearne said, when asked by Lovin Malta for the scientific reasoning behind the government’s decision to make masks mandatory in all public places.

“The studies are very clear now and there’s no doubt that the mask offers protection. We didn’t think this was the case at the start of the pandemic but science showed us otherwise and we followed science as we always do.”