Chris Fearne Selected To Join WHO Advisory Group

Author profile image

By

0
Health Minister Chris Fearne has been selected to form part of the One Health Global Leaders Group, a group of experts that gives advice to the World Health Organisation (WHO) amongst other international organisations.

One Health Global Leaders Group is made up of 26 prime ministers, ministers, and health professionals from all around the world.

The group specialises in antimicrobial resistance and looks into how countries protect their citizens from said resistance.

Fearne said he is honoured that Malta will now have a voice in this prestigious group.

What do you make of this?

