Chris Fearne Shares ‘Moving Moment’ Of His Parents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Moving moment this morning: with my parents as they had the covid #vaccine as part of the over 80s cohort 🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/ist43AgCKx

As Malta continues to inoculate its elderly and vulnerable population against coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne has taken to social media to celebrate a touching moment his parents received the coronavirus vaccine.

“Moving moment this morning: with my parents as they took the covid vaccine as part of the over 80s cohort,” Fearne said.

Slowly but surely, Malta is vaccinating its population with many elderly people and frontliners having already received the jab.

Being a frontliner himself, Fearne received the first dose of the vaccine towards the end of last month alongside shadow Health Minister, Stephen Spiteri.

As of yesterday, a total of 46,344 vaccines have been distributed in Malta with a total of 13,820 people receiving both the first and second dose.

