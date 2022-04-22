Chris Fearne Uses Birthday Cake Analogy To Explain Why Schools Can Still Impose Mask Rules After Monday

Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed that the authorities cannot stop schools from setting rules obliging students and staff to wear masks after Monday, when their usage will stop being mandatory by law.

Questioned at a press conference today, Fearne compared the situation to schools that choose to ban sugary products from their premises.

“There’s a difference between something being illegal and schools setting their own rules,” he said. “Many schools ban sugary products and don’t even allow children to bring cakes on their birthdays. They’re not doing so by law, but if the school decides that’s the rule, then that’s up to them.”

“The same will apply to masks. The law won’t oblige people to wear masks but schools are free to implement their own rules as usual.”