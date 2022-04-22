Chris Fearne Uses Birthday Cake Analogy To Explain Why Schools Can Still Impose Mask Rules After Monday
Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed that the authorities cannot stop schools from setting rules obliging students and staff to wear masks after Monday, when their usage will stop being mandatory by law.
Questioned at a press conference today, Fearne compared the situation to schools that choose to ban sugary products from their premises.
“There’s a difference between something being illegal and schools setting their own rules,” he said. “Many schools ban sugary products and don’t even allow children to bring cakes on their birthdays. They’re not doing so by law, but if the school decides that’s the rule, then that’s up to them.”
“The same will apply to masks. The law won’t oblige people to wear masks but schools are free to implement their own rules as usual.”
Fearne said that the health authorities will continue to recommend the usage of masks at schools, arguing that they have proven to be an effective tool against the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
A number of schools have already informed staff and parents that they intend to maintain mandatory masking as part of their rules beyond Monday, with the situation assessed in the following weeks.
At his press conference today, Fearne announced that further COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted as of 2nd May, including the obligation for travellers to fill out a passenger locator form, the removal of all restrictions on weddings and events, and a complete end to quarantine for all contacts of COVID-19 cases.
Do you think schools should implement masking as part of their rules?