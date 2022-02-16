Christian Borg Allegedly Involved In €3 Million Racket With Transport Malta And LESA Officials: ‘We Have Bobby Behind Us’

Christian Borg, the man charged with suspected kidnapping and allegedly subject to a money-laundering investigation, is involved in a major racket involving a Transport Malta and LESA official, MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed.

Speaking in an adjournment speech, Azzopardi claimed that the racket has been going on since 2014 and is centred around Goldcar, a car hire company linked to Borg.

Borg was behind the franchise. Gold Car rental’s director is Luke John Milton, who is a business partner of Christian Borg and has also been charged with the kidnapping.

According to Azzopardi, traffic fines incurred by tourist customers are paid to Goldcar, but somehow never reach Transport Malta. There have been hundreds of thousands of fines involved in this racket, which has seen almost €3 million in fines paid to Goldcar but never arrive at TM.

The officials involved in the scheme allegedly ensured that the contraventions vanish from the system with Azzopardi pledging to give all the necessary details to police.

Azzopardi hinted that Borg has been able to operate with relative impunity because of the relationship he has with his friend and legal advisor, Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Azzopardi claimed that the Financial Crimes Investigation Department is currently in possession of a recorded telephone conversation where Borg tells an accomplice:

“Do not worry, we have Bobby behind us”

The MP also alleged that at least eight months ago, a member of Abela’s family was spotted driving in a car registered under Borg’s name. However, it is unclear whether this was a paid rental car.

Abela’s links didn’t stop there, with Azzopardi claiming that Princess Operations, which counts Borg as a director, won a major tender to provide 38 low emission vehicles, two self-drive cars, and one cargo van during the Prime Minister’s tenure.

“People have a right to know the exact connection between Abela and Borg,” he said.

He closed by saying that it’s clear why Abela has opposed a bill that would make mafia criminal association a serious crime and empower the police further to investigate money laundering and corruption.

Abela has confirmed with the Times of Malta that he once had a stake in a promise of sale agreement assigned to one of Christian Borg’s companies. Borg was recently released on bail over a case that saw a man kidnapped, beaten and threatened.

Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.

Still, questions have been raised over the property deal itself, which has been claimed to be a potential loophole to avoid tax. There are concerns that criminal groups can use the promise of sale agreements for illicit purposes and tax abuse.

Lovin Malta has sent a request for comment from Abela. Lovin Malta has also invited Abela for an interview, but that has so far been ignored.

