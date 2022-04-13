Christian Borg Tender Timed Right After My Non-Election Was Secured, Jason Azzopardi Claims

Former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed that the government intentionally waited for the results of a casual election he contested in before issuing a €247,908 tender to a company owned by kidnapping suspect Christian Borg. “This story continues to confirm what I had exposed in Parliament four days before they rushed to call an election,” Azzopardi said in reaction to the news that Princess Operations Ltd had secured a Transport Malta tender for the leasing of 41 vehicles. “They waited until yesterday at 12:37pm, to ensure that I wasn’t elected, to publish a notice confirming a tender has been illegal granted to Abela’s business partner, a notice that could easily have been published in the last six weeks.” “However, they wanted the election to pass and to have their minds at ease that I wasn’t going to be elected. They don’t know me yet.”

Borg, who owns a number of car hire companies and showrooms, and was one of six men who last February were charged with abducting and assaulting a man who used to work for Borg. The victim has testified that the men interrogated him about a stolen van and that one of them (not Borg) threatened to rape his sister. All the accused are pleaded not guilty. Borg was also involved in a controversial property deal regarding a plot of land in Żabbar involving Robert Abela, a few years before he became Prime Minister.

On 16th February, Azzopardi stood up in Parliament to claim that Borg was also involved in a major racket involving Transport Malta and LESA officials. According to Azzopardi, tourists who incurred traffic fines while making use of Borg’s car hire firm Goldcar would pay the money directly to Goldcar, believing the car hire firm would pass it on to the authorities. However, the fines would never arrive at Transport Malta, with officials involved in the race allegedly wiping the contraventions off the system entirely. Azzopardi, who has pledged to give all the necessary details to police, also claimed that the Financial Crimes Investigation Department is in possession of a recorded telephone conversation where Borg tells an accomplice “Do not worry, we have Bobby behind us”, which he suggested could be a reference to Abela. That turned out to be his last parliamentary speech, with Abela calling a general election a few days later and Azzopardi failing to get elected for the first time in 24 years. What do you ake of Jason Azzopardi’s statement?