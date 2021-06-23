Christopher Bartolo’s Rights Were Broken Three Times, Court Rules In Long-Awaited Decision

A Gozitan father charged with drug trafficking and freed from custody on health grounds following an unprecedented decision by Malta’s Cabinet had his rights breached multiple times in the way his case was handled, a court has ruled.

Christopher Bartolo, who suffers from kidney disease, was released from prison in February 2018 after Cabinet decided that he deserved to be given bail on humanitarian grounds in an extraordinary decision.

Prior to his release, Bartolo had spent over a year in prison, despite appeals from across Maltese society for his release on compassionate grounds.

Bartolo had been arrested at his home in Gozo after being found carrying 167g of cannabis resin. However, the mishandling of his case, especially in light of how medically vulnerable he is, had raised concern.

Among other things, Bartolo had been picked up outside Mater Dei right after a five hour dialysis session and interrogated by police without a lawyer present.

In a decision handed down yesterday, Judge Toni Abela, presiding over the First Hall of the Civil Court found that Bartolo had indeed been discriminated against.

Watch Christopher Bartolo speak on his first day out of prison.

In his court application, Bartolo, through his lawyer Franco Debono, pointed to five main issues they said showed that he had been discriminated against.

In the first issue raised, Bartolo drew comparisons between his case and that of Brian Vella, who like Bartolo, had had his statement taken by the police without a lawyer present. The courts had found Vella’s statement to be inadmissible in court, ordering proceedings to be restarted.