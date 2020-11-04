‘Chronically-Ill’ 87-Year-Old Man Passes Away After Testing Positive For COVID-19

د . إAEDSRر . س

An 87-year-old Maltese man passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing Malta’s virus death toll up to 67.

Health Authorities stated that the victim was chronically ill.

The 87-year old was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 1st November and tested positive the day after.

He passed away at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

Fr Robbie Wirth, an 86-year-old Jesuit priest also passed away earlier in the day after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 1st November and tested positive that same day.

RIP

