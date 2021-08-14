د . إAEDSRر . س

Civil Protection Department Called In To Extinguish Burning Tyres In Mqabba Quarry 

Members of the civil protection department were called in to an Imqabba quarry this afternoon after a fire broke out. 

A spokesperson for the police said that the fire had likely been caused by the hot temperatures with no sign that it was lit intentionally. 

The fire started at about 3pm and was extinguished shortly after. 

Video footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a large plume of black smoke rising from the area. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

