Clare Agius Claps Back At ‘Dressing Gown And Nighty’ Criticism Of Mużika Mużika Outfits

A leading Maltese presenter has clapped back at criticism over her and her colleagues outfits during a recent song festival.

“When you’ve been involved in broadcasting for dog’s years like myself and Moira Delia, you learn how to laugh at yourself and the comments people pass, as long as they don’t mean to hurt you,” Clare Agius said, sharing an image of herself and Delia in dress.

She shared a comment someone had left after the pair of them appeared on the Mużika Mużika Festival stage over the weekend comparing their outfits to a dressing gown and night gown.

“Hargu huma hej, jiftħu l-ewwel serata ta Mużika Mużika, waħda bid-‘dressing gown’ u l-oħra bin-’nighty’.”