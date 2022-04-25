Clare Agius Claps Back At ‘Dressing Gown And Nighty’ Criticism Of Mużika Mużika Outfits
A leading Maltese presenter has clapped back at criticism over her and her colleagues outfits during a recent song festival.
“When you’ve been involved in broadcasting for dog’s years like myself and Moira Delia, you learn how to laugh at yourself and the comments people pass, as long as they don’t mean to hurt you,” Clare Agius said, sharing an image of herself and Delia in dress.
She shared a comment someone had left after the pair of them appeared on the Mużika Mużika Festival stage over the weekend comparing their outfits to a dressing gown and night gown.
“Hargu huma hej, jiftħu l-ewwel serata ta Mużika Mużika, waħda bid-‘dressing gown’ u l-oħra bin-’nighty’.”
Agius shot back with a cheeky comment, shouting out Gozitan designer Luke Azzopardi, who created the outfits.
“Ajma ħanini... Luke Azzopardi, I’m sure that even though you are young, professional and assured of yourself and your creativity, you won’t be getting offended over this comment.”
And Agius made it clear everyone knew her reaction: “you wouldn’t believe how comfortable myself and Moira were wearing them”.
Her post, which garnered over 1,300 reactions, received hundreds of comments praising the pair’s look on the night, as well as her confident and fun response.
Kurt Calleja won the big event with his power balllad Bla Tarf – check out the final night of the ceremony below:
What did you make of Clare Agius and Moira Delia’s outfits and subsequent clapback?