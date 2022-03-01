We refer to the article titled Yorgen Fenech Claimed Adrian Delia Messaged Him During 17 Black Debate.

It should be clarified that the article was not intended to assert that Dr Adrian Delia had been in contact with Mr Yorgen Fenech and it was clearly reported that Fenech had made the allegation to a third party.

In fact, it was stated that Mr Fenech had made this allegation to a third party and the article relies principally on this allegation, as made known to us by this third party. On our part, we did not verify the allegation made to us by the third party with Dr Delia, though we verified that the allegation had been made. It is regretted that the article may have been misunderstood as an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of Dr Delia: this was not our intention.

In the light of this clarification, the libel case instituted against us by Dr Delia is being withdrawn.