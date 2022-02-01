Transfer Of Tourism Minister’s Secretary And Girlfriend To Another Ministry Raises Major Questions

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo is in hot water over claims that his girlfriend and former private secretary was transferred to another ministry for work she does not even turn up for.

The alleged relationship between Bartolo and Amanda Muscat has been an open secret for months. Muscat was allegedly ushered out of the Tourism Ministry, where she was working as Bartolo’s private secretary, to avoid another scandal similar to the one that engulfed former Education Minister Justyne Caruana and her partner Daniel Bogdanovic.

Lovin Malta was initially informed that Muscat had been transferred to the Gozo Ministry but rarely turned up. Both the Tourism Ministry and Gozo Ministry denied the claim when approached by Lovin Malta. However, the Shift News has published documentation proving the transfer.

The government’s internal server shows that Muscat was employed as a person of trust within the Gozo Ministry as part of the Strategic and Priorities Unit. That information has since been removed. It is unclear whether she still works there at the moment or has been moved onto another government department.

Questions will now be raised on the role of communications coordinators in the affair and their responses to journalists on the matter.