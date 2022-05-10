Clients Of Ivan Barbara Demand Criminal Action Against Wife Over Case To Recover Deposits 

A criminal complaint has been filed against the wife of the late notary Ivan Barbara, Rosanne Barbara Zarb, over her involvement in the potential misappropriation of funds belonging to her husband’s clients.

Clients have sued Barabara Zarb to the tune of €165,000 in deposits and unpaid taxes. This came following a call for a magisterial inquiry into the issue, which was eventually rejected.

Now, evidence and documents have reportedly been sent to the police commissioner claiming that Barbara Zarb lied under oath in her response to the complaint filed before the magistrate’s court.

Barbara died from COVID-19 while on a trip to India to adopt a child. Attempts to recuperate their money proved difficult, with Barbara Zarb insisting that it would be delayed until her husband’s death certificate was issued.

However, Barabara Zarb eventually renounced her inheritance, leaving them in limbo.

Clients now claim that Barbara Zarb had continued to act as if she was his her and tacitly accepted the inheritance.

It remains to be seen how this case will develop or whether the police will take action.

