Climate-Themed Plastic Jesus Christ Created Out Of Collected Bottles For Ta’ Pinu, Gozo

A project aimed at turning Malta’s litter problem into artwork is working on an unique creation: a recycled plastic Jesus Christ.

The Cast-Out Project is all about refocusing efforts on the environment to help safeguard it for future generations – and they have big plans.

“Working with local people, we are building a huge art installation; a climate-themed sculpture of Jesus Christ to be placed outside of Ta’ Pinu,” Jo Curtis from the Cast-Out Project told Lovin Malta.

“It’s made from thousands of litter and plastic drink bottles picked up and community-collected,” she continued. “It is a positive way to get locals recycling and to care for their environment more, working to help us build a giant work of art!”