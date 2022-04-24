Coast Road Closed After Four Car Collision, Emergency Responders On Site

The Coast Road has been temporarily closed as authorities address a four car collision.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the Coast Road, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq direction towards Qawra as the road is temporarily closed due to a traffic accident,” the Maltese Police Force said today.

The closure comes after four cars were involved in a collision that occurred at around 10.45am.

Ambulances, members of the Civil Protection Unit and police officers were on site to assist. It is as yet unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash, or whether any drivers or passengers are still stuck inside any vehicles.

The accident occurred near the Salini roundabout that leads to telgħa t’Alla u Ommu.