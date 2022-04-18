Coast Road Finally Gets Speed Cameras On Southbound Side
Speed cameras are finally being set up along the southbound lane of Malta’s Coast Road.
Two cameras were set up in the direction from Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq to St Paul’s Bay in May 2021, but the other side remained noticeably absent since then.
Photos shared online show one camera being set up near the Salina Hotel and another near the Magħtab waste facility.
It appears that one speed camera will have a 70 km/h speed limit and 60 km/h speed limit, similar to the ones in the opposite lane.
According to official figures, the Coast Road is Malta’s most dangerous road.
In total, between 2010 and 2018, the Coast Road saw six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries occur – citing the clear need for better road safety measures to prevent more tragedies from happening.
How do you feel about these speed cameras?