Cocaine, Heroine And More Worth €110 Million Seized By Malta Customs Over Past Five Years

A total of 17,500 kgs of drugs, with a street value of €110.2 million, has been seized by Malta Customs over the past five years. 

“The interception of large quantities of cocaine, cannabis resin and heroin raises concerns over the infiltration by organised crime groups on logistical supply chains, shipping routes and large ports”, Malta Customs said in a press release. 

The total amount of drugs seized between 2015 and October 2020 amounted to 17,500kgs with cannabis proving to be the most popular trafficked drug, followed by cocaine and khat. 

A breakdown of the figures has been provided below.

16,385 kgs of cannabis; 1,142 kgs of cocaine; 5.4 kgs of khat; 2.6 kgs of synthetic drugs; 2.4 kgs of heroin; and 404 ecstasy pills.

Moreover, a total of 622 people have been arraigned in court for trafficking with 2,711 arraigned for possession of illicit drugs over the past five years.

“Malta Customs has been disseminating all the information pertaining to these seizures to foreign counterparts and investigative institutions,” it ended.

