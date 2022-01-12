Cocaine Users Make Up Majority Of Malta’s Rehab Centre Residents

Cocaine users make up the majority of people seeking treatment within Malta’s drug rehabilitation centres.

According to figures tabled by Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon, there are 61 people within Maltese rehab centres for cocaine dependency, which are run by Caritas, Sedqa, and OASI. Meanwhile, there are around 28 people in the centres over heroin addiction.

Interestingly, there are more people in treatment centres for alcoholism than cannabis use. There are 22 people who are alcoholics, and there are 12 people who are habitual cannabis users.

Malta has recently effectively legalised cannabis for personal use and cultivation. However, the debate may soon turn towards other illicit substances, and whether the current system is effectively tackling the issue.

While heroin addicts previously made up the bulk of residents in rehab centres, that figure has shifted with cocaine use growing in Malta.

In 2019, police sources had told Lovin Malta people from all works of life abusing the drug, “whether they were 40+ people in a kazin, or 20-year-olds at a club.”

