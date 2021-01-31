Cocktails In Cappuccino Cups And Uneaten Platters: How Maltese Venues Are Bypassing COVID-19 Measures

As clubs and bars remain completely closed for months, reports of drunken incidents still occurring in hotspots like Paceville led to the Police Association raising the alarm.

However, a few visits to key areas as well as less busy streets, has shown the disparity in enforcement in certain areas, while also revealing methods some venues are employing to remain open, serve customers and not be shut down by Malta Tourism Authority officials.

Current laws dictate that snack bars cannot sell alcohol; restaurants can, but they have to conform with COVID-19 standards, such as the appropriate amount of sanitisers and having tables adequately distanced.

1. Some places have resorted to placing platters at drinkers tables without them asking.

Imagine entering a restaurant, ordering drinks and getting those drinks along with a platter of food you didn’t order. You and your group don’t eat it – but it’s on your bill when you go to pay. Consider it the new price of drinking during COVID-19.

But it does depend on where you are planning on drinking. Lovin Malta tried to enter Hugo’s Baccos in Paceville for a drink, only to be told that we need a reservation to even enter. Similarly, Dubliners’ in Spinola Bay said each person who would like an alcoholic drink needed to order a main meal.

With fears that people may be gathering in Paceville, it seems like these establishments – the few that remain open that is – are very aware of how everyone is just waiting for them to mess up, and are following guidelines to the T.