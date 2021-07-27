‘Coke Guaranteed’, Jason Azzopardi Quips As He Shares Bis-Serjeta Meme And Recalls Cocaine Sent To PN Headquarters

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has once again linked packets of cocaine sent to him and a number of other Nationalist MPs to Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the journalist’s murder. Following today’s sitting in the compilation of evidence against Fenech Azzopardi shared two posts in which he made reference to cocaine. In the first, he recalled how several PN politicians, including himself, had received packets of cocaine at the party’s headquarters back in 2018. Azzopardi also shared a post by the satirical website Bis-Serjeta about the day’s court case with the caption “coke guaranteed”.

The court today heard testimony from Matthew Caruana Galizia, one of the late journalist’s sons, during which he described attempts by Fenech to sue blogger Manuel Delia and PN MEP David Casa in the UK. The email exchange came following the journalist’s assassination and after the publication of reports from the Daphne Project which continued investigations she had started, including that into Electrogas. The court also heard how Fenech was a member of a WhatsApp group together with former deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta. The group was called “No Valletta, No Party”. Before her death, Caruana Galizia had received a large volume of documents from Electrogas, the company that built and which operates Malta’s LNG-fired power station. According to Azzopardi, Fenech’s attempts to sue Casa and Delia took place at the same time that packets of cocaine were sent to himself, Casa, Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina and former PN leader Simon Busuttil.

“Coincidentally, during the same period Karol Aquilina, David Casa, Simon Busuttil and myself received packets of drugs in anonymous envelopes. Slowly but surely…,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post sharing a report about the day’s court proceedings. This isn’t the first time that Azzopardi has linked the packets of cocaine to Fenech. Earlier this year, the Nationalist MP suggested there was a link between the episode and Fenech’s activity on the dark web. Azzopardi immediately informed the police, and a magisterial inquiry was launched, but two years later, there has been no update on investigations. “When I was informed what the dust was, I froze in shock. I remember exactly where I was when I found out and what my reaction was. I realised that someone wanted to frame me up,” Azzopardi had said. What do you make of this story?

