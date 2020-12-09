Colombian Cocaine Passing Through Malta Estimated At €70 Million

A record-breaking drug bust at Malta Freeport is believed to have seized cocaine worth €70 million.

It is believed that the shipment originated from Colombia and Ecuador and passed through Malta with an estimated 612kgs of the drug seized by Customs.

Indications suggest that the drug’s final stop was not Malta but elsewhere.

The full amount, which has not been disclosed yet, is said to be equivalent to a year’s worth of seizures, according to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

To put things into perspective, the Malta Customs Department has seized over 17,500 kgs of drugs over the past five years with an estimated value of €110 million.

Today’s findings, estimated at €70 million, is on record as the island’s largest-ever drug bust.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened.

