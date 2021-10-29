Comanche Is Confirmed As The Overall Winner Of The Rolex Middle Sea Race

Comanche has been officially confirmed as the overall winner of the memorable 42nd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The 30.48m/100ft vessel from North America, skippered by Mitch Booth, came into Malta on the morning of Monday 25th October, around 40 hours after setting off from the Grand Harbour in Valletta.

Comanche has successfully achieved the trifecta of the overall winner, monohull line honours, and a monohull race record.

Comanche’s race record of 40 hours, 17 minutes, and 50 seconds is based upon the full course distance of 606nm.