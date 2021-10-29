Comanche Is Confirmed As The Overall Winner Of The Rolex Middle Sea Race
Comanche has been officially confirmed as the overall winner of the memorable 42nd edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.
The 30.48m/100ft vessel from North America, skippered by Mitch Booth, came into Malta on the morning of Monday 25th October, around 40 hours after setting off from the Grand Harbour in Valletta.
Comanche has successfully achieved the trifecta of the overall winner, monohull line honours, and a monohull race record.
Comanche’s race record of 40 hours, 17 minutes, and 50 seconds is based upon the full course distance of 606nm.
The vessel was in pole position until the arrival of the JPK 1180 Sunrise on the afternoon of Tuesday 26 October.
After that, the race narrative altered in the early hours of Wednesday 27 October, with some 23 boats still on the racecourse.
A serious and adverse change to the weather forecast led the Royal Malta Yacht Club Race Committee to invoke the alternative finish line, as per the sailing instructions.
The 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race prize giving takes place on Saturday 30th October at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.
Image credit: Kurt Arrigo
