Comedy Show With No Masks Or Social Distancing To Serve As Pilot Study For Future Indoor Events 

In a joint statement, the Malta Tourism Authority and Festivals Malta said the activity was being organised for “research purposes” and will follow a specific protocol of “minimum restrictions as per the health authority’s guidelines”.

A comedy show for 300 people will be organised next month at the Mediterranean Conference Centre with guests not required to maintain social distance or wear masks.

Health authorities have given the green light for a pilot study that will see a comedy show organised without any COVID-19 measures enforced in a bid to plot the way forward for indoor events.

“This is being done as part of a pilot programme aimed at determining the way forward for artistic, cultural and leisure activities based on the gathered information,” read the statement.

No COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced durgin the event, though each person attending will be required to submit themselves to a PCR test up to seven days after the event, which will only be open to those aged 18 and over.

Anyone who experienced symptoms up to three days before the activity or those who would have travelled abroad in the preceding 14-day period will not be eligible to attend.

Vulnerable people are also being advised not to attend the activity.

The event is being organised in collaboration between Festivals Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority as well as the Malta Entertainments Industry and Arts Association, with the participation of various artists including DANUSAN, Comedy Knights and BlaKondixin.

Details, including all terms and conditions, as well as the registration process related to this activity can be found at www.festivals.mt/restart.