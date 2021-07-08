Coming Home Or Going To Rome? Malta Braces For Euro Final To End All Finals: England Vs Italy

The time has finally come: the two most popular national football teams as supported by Maltese fans will officially face off in the Euro 2021 finals this Sunday – and the island couldn’t be more hyped. Italy and England, icons in Maltese football, will be going head to head to see who will take home the crowning glory. And Maltese people are both super hyped as well as a little anxious as this could turn into a literal apocalypse for the island if fans get out of hand. 1. “Am I the only one concerned that this Sunday might be the end of the world in Malta?” one man casually asked with just days to prepare for it all.

2. Some couldn’t help but point out the differences in reactions compared to the actual home countries.

3. Though one person clearly knew who has the most powerful fans around – the Ħamrun Spartans, of course.

4. Somehow, Italy’s Eurovision winners Måneskin even ended up in the fray.

5. And whether or not brawls will erupt in the streets, you can rest assured there will be one thing: carcades.

6. Though it’s near certain that there will be “bloodshed”, at least according to popular producer Howard Keith Debono.

7. And a few people couldn’t help point out the hypocrisy of certain England supporters who consistently make it a point to rubbish anyone who speaks in English… all while wearing English garb and being the first to say ‘it’s coming home’ whenever they can.

9. However, it wasn’t all battle talk. One English supporter posted a throwback with her partner, an Italy supporter, recounting a match where the Italians had beaten England 2 -1 seven years ago.

However you feel about football and the two teams, one thing’s for sure – stock up on canned goods and water because Malta may be a very different landscape come Monday morning.

Are you ready for the potential carnage hitting Malta's streets this Sunday?