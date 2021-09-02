‘Comino Is Not Just The Blue Lagoon’: Tourism Minister Speaks On Future Of Umbrella And Deckchair Bay

Malta’s Tourism Minister has said that Comino is more than just the ever-popular Blue Lagoon as question arise over public access to the bay.

Comino, the picturesque island between Malta and Gozo, has recently seen its beautiful Blue Lagoon become packed with rentable deckchairs and umbrellas, leading to an outcry both locally and abroad.

As the public wonder whether the Blue Lagoon they’ve known and loved their entire lives has all but disappeared under a plastic and metal layer of deckchairs, Clayton Bartolo said his team were working on a “sustainable” plan for the future of the island.

“We are working so that Comino isn’t seen as just the Blue Lagoon, but treated as a whole, so we have a plan that makes sense and is sustainable for the entire island,” Bartolo said in comments to Times of Malta.

“It’s an island that can continue to attract tourists,” he continued. “But I continue to emphasise: Comino is not just Blue Lagoon, there are other parts of Comino that needs to be worked on.”