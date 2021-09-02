‘Comino Is Not Just The Blue Lagoon’: Tourism Minister Speaks On Future Of Umbrella And Deckchair Bay
Malta’s Tourism Minister has said that Comino is more than just the ever-popular Blue Lagoon as question arise over public access to the bay.
Comino, the picturesque island between Malta and Gozo, has recently seen its beautiful Blue Lagoon become packed with rentable deckchairs and umbrellas, leading to an outcry both locally and abroad.
As the public wonder whether the Blue Lagoon they’ve known and loved their entire lives has all but disappeared under a plastic and metal layer of deckchairs, Clayton Bartolo said his team were working on a “sustainable” plan for the future of the island.
“We are working so that Comino isn’t seen as just the Blue Lagoon, but treated as a whole, so we have a plan that makes sense and is sustainable for the entire island,” Bartolo said in comments to Times of Malta.
“It’s an island that can continue to attract tourists,” he continued. “But I continue to emphasise: Comino is not just Blue Lagoon, there are other parts of Comino that needs to be worked on.”
When asked what people who wanted to go to Blue Lagoon should do, Bartolo said his plan was to see Comino “in its entirety” ready for visitors by next summer.
There had been a public outcry in recent weeks as more and more people complained about being disappointed by their visit to the Blue Lagoon. Visitors found they were forced to stay on the nearby rocks as deckchair operators had take up most, if not all, of the viable public space.
In response to journalists’ questions over whether the deckchair operators had permission to be there, Bartolo simply said: “my thoughts are to look forward”.
Photos: Times of Malta
