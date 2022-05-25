Comino Will Have Zero Police Officers During Night And Early Morning This Summer, PN MPs Warns

Not a single police officer will be stationed on Comino between 8:30pm and 9am this summer, PN MPs Alex Borg and Joe Giglio have warned.



In a statement calling for more police officers to be stationed in Gozo, Borg and Giglio said it has come to his attention that Comino won’t be manned by a single officer this summer, when the station is usually open on a 24/7 basis.



“The question remains as to what will happen after those hours seeing as summer activity continues throughout the night?” they asked.



Borg told Lovin Malta that he found out about this decision to strip Comino off all police resources for over 12 hours every day during the summer months directly from the police.

Lovin Malta has asked the police to confirm this and explain the reasoning behind this decision.