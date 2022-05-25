Comino Will Have Zero Police Officers During Night And Early Morning This Summer, PN MPs Warns
Not a single police officer will be stationed on Comino between 8:30pm and 9am this summer, PN MPs Alex Borg and Joe Giglio have warned.
In a statement calling for more police officers to be stationed in Gozo, Borg and Giglio said it has come to his attention that Comino won’t be manned by a single officer this summer, when the station is usually open on a 24/7 basis.
“The question remains as to what will happen after those hours seeing as summer activity continues throughout the night?” they asked.
Borg told Lovin Malta that he found out about this decision to strip Comino off all police resources for over 12 hours every day during the summer months directly from the police.
Lovin Malta has asked the police to confirm this and explain the reasoning behind this decision.
Besides Comino, the MPs also called for more police officers to be stationed at the popular seaside towns of Marsalforn and Xlendi, which are currently only manned by two officers each, and Mġarr, seeing as it is a hugely popular destination for weekend breaks.
“The blame for this lack of security in Gozo doesn’t lie with the officers themselves, who work long hours, but rather the people responsible for allocating human and financial resources.”
“Gozo isn’t a single district like the other Maltese districts are, but is more like a miniature Malta. In Malta, one district could have certain requirements that others don’t have. Gozo, which is considered to be a single district, has all the requirements of all the Maltese districts.”
Cover photo: Left: The Comino police station (Photo: TVM), Right: PN MP Alex Borg
Should Comino have a police presence at all hours over the summer months?