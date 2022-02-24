Companies Wanting Incentives Or Government Deals Must Follow Environmental, Social And Governance Demands, PN Pledges

The Nationalist Party has promised to put environmental, social and good governance(ESG) requirements on all Maltese companies and individuals looking to benefit from a wide range of initiatives, incentives, and government contracts.

ESG requirements are a common feature in the PN’s newly-released manifesto in a bid by the party to get everyone in line to ensure that the country reaches lofty targets, namely with regards to climate change.

The party is determined to make sure that operators in Malta slowly get in line and promote what it means to be compliant with the requirements.

The requirements will be accessible digitally to ensure that finding out whether an entity is compliant and getting it in line will be free of bureaucracy.

Failing to do so will keep entities away from lucrative deals, which include environmental schemes and a wealth of fiscal incentives, like a 15% tax rate on the first half a million euros. It will also immediately block entities from getting a government contract or direct order.

The party hopes that many businesses are eager to fall in line and ensure that a level playing field where everyone is making an effort is something many can get behind.

Ultimately, the PN is eager to make the environment a priority, while also sustaining growth through new economic niches and industries. It remains to be seen whether businesses will fall in line.

The PN has also pledged that the Unexplained Wealth Order, which was recently shot down by parliament, will be the first law enacted if they are elected.

What do you think of the proposal?