Company Behind €500,000 Donation Thought Adrian Delia Headed Dar Tal-Providenza

The company behind a massive donation to Dar Tal-Providenza was under the assumption that former PN Leader Adrian Delia fronted the home when asking him to present the €500,000 sum in a recent telethon.

Speaking to The Times of Malta, Catco chairman Fisal Abdullah Alokla said:

“I thought that Adrian Delia is the head of this Dar tal-Providenza, and I did not know that he was heading the opposition, and if I knew this thing, I would not have allowed it from the beginning.”

Catco, a Tunisian based company, is new to Malta, having been announced as Sliema Wanderers FC’s main sponsor for the next five years with Catco’s chairman, Fisal Abdullah Alokla, also being appointed as the chairman of the football club.

The same report has revealed that despite the huge pledge, the football team’s players still went unpaid for three months, with Catco allegedly struggling to transfer funds into Malta.

Akola insisted that the issue was merely technical and not linked to any dirty money issues.

Delia, the report claims, is offering legal advice to the group as it seeks a foothold on the island.

Catco Group is involved in the oil and energy industry across the Middle East and Africa’s automotive industry. It operates out of Tunisia which was withdrawn from the European Union’s list of high-risk jurisdictions in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism regimes.

Prior to presenting the €500,000 pledge, Delia also donated €22,725 cheque to the home, just moments before current PN leader Bernard Grech was scheduled to deliver a Christmas message to PN followers.

