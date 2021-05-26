Compromise Reached For Montebello Family Who Feared Collapse Of Their B’Kara Home

The court ordered the parties to try to reach an agreement whereby the safety of the family is guaranteed, including by providing them adequate alternative accommodation.

Ramona and Matthew Montebello had taken the owners to court to halt the construction after they were warned several times that the nearby excavation could trigger a collapse.

A Birkirkara couple who feared their home would collapse due to construction next door have reached an agreement with the owners of the site.

The court had said it would not take responsibility for the safety of the couple and their two children given that there were reports warning of danger.

Almost three weeks later, the Montebellos and Demar Limited have issued a joint press release which said: “Following discussions between the parties, a compromise has been reached and the warrant has therefore been withdrawn.”

The details of the compromise are not known.

In previous court hearings it emerged that the couple had been offered €600 per month to relocate themselves but this was not deemed adequate, including by the court.

The site owner David Psaila had also wanted permission to continue excavating other parts of the site so that the compensation would kick in when the excavation because next door to the Montebello home.

The couple had spoken to Lovin Malta about their fears ending up like the family of Miriam Pace, who was killed in her home when it collapse due to excavation next door.

The Pace family yesterday announced that they had agreed to an out-of-court settlement for civil damages with the developer in question. Criminal proceedings are still underway.

