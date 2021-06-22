Condemn Hungary, Gay Rights Council Urges Malta After ‘Persecution’ Continues Abroad

The Maltese government’s advisory council on LGBTIQ matters has urged Malta to condemn actions taken by the Hungarian government, which it says are putting members of the community in the central European country at risk of harm.

The LGBTIQ Consultative Council has condemned the latest “discriminatory law” adopted by the Hungarian government, which bans LGBTIQ people from appearing in educational materials for schools or TV shows aimed at under-18s.

“This effectively positions LGBTIQ identities as somehow dangerous or illicit rather than as a normal variation of human sexuality and gender,” the council said.

Expressing its solidarity with the community in Hungary, the council said that all people, regardless of which EU Member State they lived in, should be able to “live free from fear and discrimination”.

“Access to education about sexuality and relationships is the right of all children and young people and should be based on science rather than prejudicial beliefs which have no basis in fact,” it continued.

Hungary has come under fire for its new law, with organisations around Europe and the world continuing to raise the alarm over the suppression of gay rights in the Central European country – and in light of its recent history, it’s all the more worrying.

“This is not the first time that Hungary has breached LGBTIQ rights having previously made it impossible for trans persons to access legal gender recognition in Hungary, and is increasingly creating a society that is hostile to and unsafe for LGBTIQ persons and their families,” the council said.

“We therefore welcome the European |Commission’s investigation into Hungary’s potential non-compliance with European values and await the outcome,” they said, “We also call on the Maltese Government to expressly condemn the actions of the Hungarian Government and to ensure the upholding of LGBTIQ equality in all areas of EU law and policy in its dealings with the Hungarian State.”