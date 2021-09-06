‘Considered Unclean’: Maltese Police Union Questions Blanket Ban Of Tattoos Or Beards On Officers
A Maltese police union has questioned a continued blanket ban of officers sporting visible tattoos or facial hair such as beards or moustaches.
“Are we sure it’s 2021 we are living in?” the Malta Police Union asked in a Facebook post sharing images of neat officers in uniform with facial hair from other countries.
“When we travel abroad, we may see police officers in that country. Apart from looking at their uniforms, vehicles and equipment they carry, we also notice beard and tattoos,” they continued.
“Luckily for them they are not in Malta as this is considered unclean by definition of law.”
Officers have long been banned from sporting these features out of fears that they would be “unclean” and not fitting of an officer under Chapter 164 of Malta’s laws.
However, with changing tastes and a wider acceptance of features such as tattoos, questions over a blanket ban continue to surface regularly. However, the MPU said it would be “dealing” with these issues to ensure Maltese officers are on par with their European counterparts.
Back in 2019, the Malta police force held a public poll asking if officers should be allowed to sport facial hair or show tattoos. Around 600 people had responded to it, out of which 80% said they agreed with allowing officers to show facial hair and tattoos.
Do you think Maltese officers should be given more leniency to express how they look?