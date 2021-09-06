‘Considered Unclean’: Maltese Police Union Questions Blanket Ban Of Tattoos Or Beards On Officers

A Maltese police union has questioned a continued blanket ban of officers sporting visible tattoos or facial hair such as beards or moustaches.

“Are we sure it’s 2021 we are living in?” the Malta Police Union asked in a Facebook post sharing images of neat officers in uniform with facial hair from other countries.

“When we travel abroad, we may see police officers in that country. Apart from looking at their uniforms, vehicles and equipment they carry, we also notice beard and tattoos,” they continued.

“Luckily for them they are not in Malta as this is considered unclean by definition of law.”