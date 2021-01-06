Conspiratorial COVID-19 Graffiti In St Paul’s Bay Condemned By Local Residents
A new batch of street graffiti has appeared in St Paul’s Bay peddling conspiracy theories about COVID-19.
The spray-painted words include phrases such as “Corona is fake’ and “COVID is fake” and were found on the outer walls of residences around the large locality.
“More vandalism in St. Paul’s Bay, this time with graffiti comments on the COVID-19 virus,” said one resident.
“While, without a doubt, I condemn any kind of vandalism, I continue to reiterate my call for all of us to follow the directions of the Health Authority. Only then can we, together, overcome this pandemic,” they continued.
Other residents quickly agreed in calling out the vandalism which attempted to say a pandemic which has claimed the lives of 1.87 million people as fake.
“Ignorant people,” said one person, while another simply said: “idiots”.
As Malta’s inoculation strategy is rolled out, with President George Vella as well as an 104-year-old man among hundreds at a St Vincent De Paul home receiving the vaccination this week, conspiracy theories and skeptical voices are louder than ever.
Just recently, a COVID-19 protest was held in Valletta, where people brought up popular conspiratorial topics such as the connection between the virus and Microsoft founder Bill Gates and or the faster broadband technology 5G.
And it’s not just in Malta – across the globe, COVID-19 protestors have been recorded storming supermarkets without masks, coughing at people inside in an attempt to show that the coronavirus doesn’t exist.