Conspiratorial COVID-19 Graffiti In St Paul’s Bay Condemned By Local Residents

A new batch of street graffiti has appeared in St Paul’s Bay peddling conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

The spray-painted words include phrases such as “Corona is fake’ and “COVID is fake” and were found on the outer walls of residences around the large locality.

“More vandalism in St. Paul’s Bay, this time with graffiti comments on the COVID-19 virus,” said one resident.

“While, without a doubt, I condemn any kind of vandalism, I continue to reiterate my call for all of us to follow the directions of the Health Authority. Only then can we, together, overcome this pandemic,” they continued.