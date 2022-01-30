Constituent Left Confused After ‘Minister’s Aide’ Calls To Wish Him A Happy Birthday 

A ninth district resident has been left confused and frustrated after receiving a ‘Happy Birthday’ phone call from someone claiming to be an aide of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

“It was my birthday this week and I received a call from a private number. When I answered it, the person on the line said she was Zammit Lewis’ secretary and that she wanted to wish me a happy birthday,” the constituent, who asked to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta.

Stating that he never gave his personal details to any politician or gave them consent to contact him, he questioned how the minister, who is contesting the election on his district, came in possession of his mobile phone number.

“This isn’t the first time a politician called me up and I’m concerned that my data isn’t being used as it should be,” he said, questioning how much of his data is in the hands of political parties.