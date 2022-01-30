Constituent Left Confused After ‘Minister’s Aide’ Calls To Wish Him A Happy Birthday
A ninth district resident has been left confused and frustrated after receiving a ‘Happy Birthday’ phone call from someone claiming to be an aide of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.
“It was my birthday this week and I received a call from a private number. When I answered it, the person on the line said she was Zammit Lewis’ secretary and that she wanted to wish me a happy birthday,” the constituent, who asked to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta.
Stating that he never gave his personal details to any politician or gave them consent to contact him, he questioned how the minister, who is contesting the election on his district, came in possession of his mobile phone number.
“This isn’t the first time a politician called me up and I’m concerned that my data isn’t being used as it should be,” he said, questioning how much of his data is in the hands of political parties.
He said he’s contacted the police and the Data Commissioner to report a breach of GDPR data privacy legislation.
Questions sent by Lovin Malta to Zammit Lewis earlier this week remain unanswered as of the time of writing.
Last week, the Data Commissioner fined IT firm C-Planet IT Solutions Ltd €65,000, the largest GDPR fine in Maltese history, over a huge 2020 data breach which saw personal details – including names, ID cards, addresses and phone numbers – of over 300,000 people leaked online.
Besides these details, the list cryptically marked each person with a numerical identifier from 1 to 4, which the Data Commissioner concluded was a reference to their voting preference.
Times of Malta reported that this list was actually compiled by the ruling Labour Party before the 2013 general election, with the implication being that the PL was gathering information on which party each citizen was most likely to vote for.
C-Planet is owned by Philip Farrugia, a former production director of Labour’s media company ONE Productions.
The PL has said its use of data is in line with GDPR rules, that it has its own “internally controlled” system and that C-Planet was never connected to the party’s system.
Cover photo: Left: Stock photo: Right: Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis (Photo: Facebook – Edward Zammit Lewis)
