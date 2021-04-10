Construction Magnate Charles Polidano Reportedly Interrogated By Police Over Bodily Harm And Revenge Porn Claims 

Construction magnate Charles Polidano, known as ic-Ċaqnu, has been interrogated by the police over alleged threats, use of force, bodily harm and revenge porn, according to the Times of Malta

The paper cited sources who said that Polidano had been arrested at his home and escorted to the police’s Criminal Investigation Department in handcuffs.

It is understood that the incident relates to threats he had made against a woman close to him.

A number of electronic devices were reported to have been seized from his Safi home.

Polidano was recently ordered to settle more than €40 million in tax dues stretching back all the way to the 1990s.

