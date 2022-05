A 46-year old man is at risk of dying after falling four storeys on a construction site he was working on.

In a statement, police said that the incident happened at 11.45am on a construction site along Triq Manwel Magro in Marsalforn.

The man, a Syrian national, has been rushed to the Gozo General Hospital and is receiving treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and police investigations are underway.