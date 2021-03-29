Construction Worker At Risk Of Dying After Heavy Machinery Fall In Gozo

A man is at risk of dying after being involved in an accident in a construction site in Gozo.

The man, a 42-year-old from Nigeria, was working at a site in Triq Wied Merill, San Lawrenz when a piece of heavy machinery fell near him at around 2.15pm today, police said. As a result of this, the man jumped away from the falling machinery and hit his head on a nearby wall.

He was given First Aid on the scene before being taken to Gozo General Hospital. However, he was found to have been seriously injured and and was airlifted by helicopter to Mater Dei hospital.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana has opened an inquiry into the accident. Investigations are underway.

What do you make of this accident?