Construction Worker At Risk Of Dying After Siġġiewi Fall

A construction worker is at risk of dying after falling around 1.5 storeys from a site in Siġġiewi.

In a statement, the police said that the man fell on the site along Triq Ħal Farruġ at 7.30am.

The man has been rushed to hospital. An inquiry has been opened and police investigations are underway.

This is yet another construction-related accident in the country. The industry is by far the most dangerous to operate in according to figures.

Just yesterday, another man was seriously injured after falling from a construction site.