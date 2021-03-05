Construction Worker Hit With Concrete Container In Xgħajra At Risk Of Dying

د . إAEDSRر . س

A construction worker who was struck by a concrete container in Xgħajra this afternoon is at risk of dying.

The 54-year-old man from Birkirkara was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a concrete container or (bajla tal-konkos) while working in a block apartment block. 

A medical team and police were on the scene at the time of the incident at 3.30pm and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

He was later certified as being seriously injured.

 

