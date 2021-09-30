Contractor Glen Farrugia Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty To Voluntarily Causing Lamin Jaiteh’s Injuries  

He pleaded not guilty to a host of charges including voluntary grievous bodily harm, negligence that led to the injury as well as trying to destroy evidence. Farrugia was also charged with a number of employment and occupational health and safety law breaches.

Farrugia was arraigned before magistrate Nadine Lia this morning, following an incident last Tuesday which saw Jaiteh injured on a construction site managed by Farrugia’s company, J&G Contractors Limited.

Contractor Glen Farrugia has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to voluntarily causing migrant worker Lamin Jaiteh grievous bodily harm as well a raft of other charges.

Bail was requested, with defence lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb arguing that aside from one of the charges, none of the accusations carried a punishment of longer than one year.

Debono objected to charge of grievous bodily harm, adding that the accused had an “almost clean criminal record”.

He added that Farrugia had opted to use his right to silence and would give his own version of events at a later stage.

They also argued that there was no concern about him tampering with evidence given that he had already been charged with tampering with evidence.

The lawyers also contested the validity of Farrugia’s arrest, arguing that no inquiry had been established and that the police’s charges were solely based on Jaiteh’s claims.

