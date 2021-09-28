Contractor Managing Construction Site Where Dumped Migrant Was Injured Questioned By Police 

A man being questioned by the police in relation to an incident in which an injured migrant worker was dumped on the roadside this afternoon has been identified as one of the two shareholders of the construction company managing the site.

The police said this afternoon that the 32-year-old Ghanian national was grievously injured when he fell from a height of two storeys while working on a construction site on Triq Dun Frangisk Sciberras in Mellieħa.

They also said that a man was being questioned in relation to the incident. The Times of Malta has identified the man as Glen Farrugia, one of the two shareholders and directors of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors Limited, which manages the site.