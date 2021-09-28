Contractor Managing Construction Site Where Dumped Migrant Was Injured Questioned By Police
A man being questioned by the police in relation to an incident in which an injured migrant worker was dumped on the roadside this afternoon has been identified as one of the two shareholders of the construction company managing the site.
The police said this afternoon that the 32-year-old Ghanian national was grievously injured when he fell from a height of two storeys while working on a construction site on Triq Dun Frangisk Sciberras in Mellieħa.
They also said that a man was being questioned in relation to the incident. The Times of Malta has identified the man as Glen Farrugia, one of the two shareholders and directors of the company J&G Farrugia Contractors Limited, which manages the site.
It is unclear whether Farrugia is being spoken to because he is suspected of being the one to dump the man on the pavement, or whether he is being spoken to in his capacity as a director of the company. The company was set up in April last year.
The worker is understood to have fallen while working. He claimed that his “boss” had told him that he would take him to hospital, but instead dumped him on a pavement near Selmun.
He was eventually discovered by passers-by and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
The incident has elicited condemnation from all across Maltese society, including from Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, as well as the President of the Republic George Vella.
What do you make of this story?