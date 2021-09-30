د . إAEDSRر . س

Contractor To Be Charged Over Injured Migrant Worker Abandoned In Mellieħa

The police are set to charge a contractor linked to a seriously injured migrant worker who was abandoned by the roadside after being injured on the job on Tuesday. 

The police said in a statement that the contractor – Glen Farrugia of J&G Contractors Limited – will be charged at 11am this morning. 

He will be appearing before magistrate Nadine Lia. 

Farrugia is understood to have abandoned 32-year-old Jaiteh Lamin on Selmun Road in Mellieħa after he fell two storeys at a construction site in Triq Dun Sciberras in the same locality. 

Farrugia is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb.

