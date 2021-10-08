Contractor Who Dumped Injured Worker On Roadside Granted Bail Following Marathon Sitting 

The request was accepted in light of the fact that prosecutors had even charged Farrugia with tampering with evidence on the site of the accident before the police arrived.

Farrugia was charged with voluntarily causing Lamin Jaiteh grievous injuries as well as a raft of other employment-related offences last week. He was denied bail by the courts over fears that he could tamper with evidence or interfere with ongoing investigations.

Glenn Farrugia, the contractor who allegedly dumped an injured migrant worker on the roadside instead of taking him to hospital as promised, was last night granted bail following a marathon court sitting.

Farrugia was granted bail at the end of a sitting that lasted some seven hours. He was released against a €10,000 deposit and a €30,000 personal guarantee by the magistrate.

Witnesses continued to be heard late into the evening in order for Farrugia to be able to be released from custody.

Farrugia was charged after Jaiteh was found lying on the side of the road by passers-by.

During yesterday’s sitting, he testified from his hospital bed, telling the court that Farrugia had dragged him from his arms and dumped him in the middle of the road.

Farrugia is understood to have told Jaiteh to tell the police that he had been hit by a car, with Jaiteh describing to the court how he had to drag himself to the side of the road using his elbows.

Farrugia is being assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb who both praised the court for its efficiency in hearing all witnesses in one sitting.

