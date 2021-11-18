Controversial Dingli Hotel Decision Postponed Following Public Outcry, Moviment Graffitti Says 

“After a great deal of pressure from the public and NGOs, the Planning Board has just postponed a decision on a hotel and bungalows in ODZ close to Dingli Cliffs. The board expressed its intention to go against the case officer’s recommendation by refusing the application,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The board was due to decide on the application, which had been recommended for approval by the case officer, during a meeting today, however, it appears that this has been put off to a later date.

The Planning Board has postponed a decision on a controversial application for the development of a hotel and bungalows on land outside the development zone (ODZ) in Dingli following pressure from residents and NGOs, activist group Moviment Graffitti said this afternoon.

Earlier this week, Moviment Graffitti described the recommendation to approve the permit as a planning travesty which would set a very dangerous precedent if approved.

The applicant has now been given time to address concerns raised by the members of the board.

The group noted that before today’s sitting, the Environment and Resources Authority had changed its recommendation on the project from against to in favour, the group said.

“Infrastructure Malta had also installed water supply to the site using public funds before the application was even approved,” it said.

Moviment Graffitti again reiterated that the application should be outright refused because it is in the middle of ODZ land which is also environmentally sensitive.

“We have also warned members of the board that if they vote in favour of the application they will be personally responsible for Infrastructure Malta and other entities using public funds and dishonest maneuvers to serve private interests,” the group said.

A magisterial inquiry into these maneuvers is currently underway.

