Controversial Order To Separate Toddlers From Mothers Fleeing Persecution Must Be Investigated, PN Urges

The Nationalist Party has called for an investigation into the controversial court-ordered separation of two toddlers from their mothers in Malta.

The investigation must look into whether official protocols protecting children’s rights as well as the rights of victims of trafficking were followed, they said, calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to get the ball rolling.

“The Family Ministry and the Home Affairs Ministry should also investigate whether there were any other failures in regards protecting children’s rights both in this case as well as any other case involving children,” they said.

“In this investigation, the ministries are urged to identify where the failures were and address them with effective measures,” the PN continued.