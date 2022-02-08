‘Controversial’ Sannat Project Decision Postponed Following Activists Pressure

Malta’s Planning Authority (PA) has postponed a decision on the controversial application to build apartments and garages close to cliffs in Sannat (PA/02087/21). The hearing took place on Tuesday, virtually, with PA Chairperson Stephania Baldacchino asking the PA’s executive council for guidance on how to interpret relevant policies. The planning permit proposes a project to build 73 flats and 60 garages. It is one of three applications that will create a block of no less than 125 apartments, just 350 metres away from the cliff’s edge. Objectors to the project have denoted that the splitting of the project into three separate applications was a means to ‘bypass’ certain regulations governed by the PA.

During the hearing, Baldacchino, alongside board member Anthony Camilleri asked architect Saviour Micallef to submit further drawings to show the heights of the approved buildings on the road, and the heights of the development proposed in the application. They also called for clarification as to whether the site is facing Outside Development Zone land.