Controversial Sliema Kiosk Applies For Sanctioning Of ‘Illegal’ Seating Area

The original permit for the kiosk (PA/07319/18) included changes to design of the roof, minor changes to its facade and size of the demountable umbrellas and canopy. It did not include the extension of an outdoor seating area and a surrounding glass structure.

A controversial kiosk on the Sliema seafront has requested sanctioning for an outdoor seating area that wasn’t part of the original permit.

“The extension is not in line with the original kiosk and doesn’t hold any permits,” Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta.

“They went ahead without applying for a permit, built it and then applied for sanctioning,” he said.

An online petition objecting to the kiosk’s development reached over 2,254 signatures with objectors stating that they “cannot suffer and watch our promenade being stripped from its main purpose of relaxation and pleasure and being eaten up by these companies.”

As original objectors, the Sliema Local Council said it is able to put some pressure against the sanctioning of the illegal structure.

The Sliema-Gżira promenade has long been a bone of contention for residents of the area, with local councils constantly being left out of crucial decisions regarding the landscape and infrastructure of the area.

