Convicted Abuser Who Told Estranged Wife He Would Make Her ‘Cry Blood’ And ‘Disappear’ Granted Bail

A convicted abuser who threatened his wife that he “would make her cry blood” and “disappear” has been granted bail after pleading not guilty to domestic violence charges.

Ebderi Edriss Gumaa Faraj, a 41-year-old Libyan living in Santa Venera, was charged with terrorising his estranged wife and children last month. This included sending threatening messages to his wife via text message.

“With €1,000 I can make you disappear”, “I’ll make you cry tears of blood” and “I will continue to insist until I will burn your blood” were just some of the things he told his estranged wife.

Faraj also told his wife that he would take the children away from her.

Faraj and his wife are currently undergoing separation proceedings. He is only able to see his two children under supervision following a court decree.

Faraj pleaded not guilty. The prosecution objected to a request for bail, due to Faraj’s previous convictions on domestic violence charges.

The court disagreed, granting Faraj bail on a deposit of € 500 and a personal guarantee of € 10,000.

Faraj has been ordered to stay away from his wife and his children, who are currently living in Haz-Żebbuġ. He has also been ordered to report to the Ħamrun police station every day. He will also be under house arrest between 8pm and 6am.

Matthew Xuereb and Mario Mifsud were the defence lawyers.

