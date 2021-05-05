Corinthia Is Taking Its Collection Of Luxury Hotels To New York

Corinthia Hotels is expanding its collection of luxury five-star hotels to New York’s Upper East Side, marking the group’s first property in the United States of America.

The Surrey, which will be operated by Corinthia, was acquired by the Reuben Brothers in 2020 and is slated to reopen in early 2023 as part of an extensive transformation.

“Having a presence in the United States has been a goal for Corinthia for many years, especially in New York, a city that we consider one of the most vibrant and exciting places in the world,” Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia, said. “We look forward to working closely with the Reuben Brothers to restore The Surrey to its former glory in time for its 100th anniversary.”

From presidents and royalty to actors and musicians, The Surrey has been a part of New York City’s skyline and recognised for its exceptional, discreet service since it was built in 1926, beloved by both New Yorkers and visitors alike. The transformation will once again position the hotel as an enchanting Upper East Side destination.

Located on the corner of East 76th Street and Madison Avenue, and just steps away from Central Park, The Surrey, a Corinthia Hotel will comprise both rooms and residences and draw inspiration from its illustrious history and elegant surroundings.

The thoughtful design of 97 guest rooms – including 33 suites and five signature suites – and 12 luxury residences will all be overseen by the award-winning studio of Martin Brudnizki.

“It is a privilege to work with a landmark hotel such as The Surrey. We look forward to adding to the legacy of this iconic building and translating the combined vision of the Reuben Brothers and Corinthia Hotels to create a new and exciting destination for the Upper East Side,” Brudnizki said.

The hotel will introduce a number of unique new dining destinations to the area, including Casa Tua’s renowned private members’ club, as curated by Miky Grendene.

“Since our recent acquisition of the property, we have been looking for the right partner who shares both our passion and our vision of reinvigorating one of New York City’s most famous hotels. We trust the Corinthia brand, with whom we have also partnered with on another notable project in Rome, to deliver a current and innovative hotel proposition with an uplifting guest experience, while rejuvenating the properties to their former, historic grandeur,” Jamie Reuben said.

