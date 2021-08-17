Corradino Prisoner Dies Eight Days After Attempted Suicide

A prisoner who attempted suicide last week has passed away in hospital.

Colin Galea passed away at Mater Dei Hospital with his brother, Claudio Galea, taking to Facebook to announce the tragic news.

“RIP bro, I love you and I will always love you,” he said.

Galea was found unconscious in his cell at Corradino Correctional Facility on 8th August. He spent the last eight days fighting for his life in hospital before he passed away.

Galea’s suicide attempt led the Home Affairs Ministry to set up an internal inquiry, chaired by psychiatrist Anton Grech, to look into the assessment of the mental and physical health of both new and longstanding inmates.

University Dean Andrew Azzopardi, who has long been a critic of Malta’s prison system, took to social media to condemn prison officials as well as the Home Affairs Ministry, saying how they should be ashamed of the lives their treatment of prisoners.

Galea is the 13th prisoner to die since 2018.

Photo Credit: TVM

Rest in peace