Corradino Prison’s Second-In-Command Randolph Spiteri Removed From Post

The announcement came from the Minister of Home Affairs Byron Camilleri, but no reason was given as to why he will be transferred.

Spiteri had been on forced leave after being subject to a police report for alleged wrongdoing within the prison. The report was filed by an inmate.

Randolph Spiteri, the right-hand man of recently removed prison director Alex Dalli has been removed from his post and transferred.

He also added that he was not aware of any wrongdoing, maintaining that he would have flagged it and reported it to the police had he known of it.

It was a similar outcome to that seen with former prison director Dalli, who was transferred to a migration centre in Libya.

Malta’s prison has been under the microscope over the last few years following the deaths of several inmates and claims of dictatorial leadership. However, former director Alex Dalli has since been dismissed with the prison set to undergo major reform.

14 prisoners died whilst serving time at Corradino over the past three years under Dalli’s tenure. Inquiries were carried out only on some of the deaths, even though several still remain unpublished.

